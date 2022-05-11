LAWRENCEVILLE – Gary Johnson, II was captured Tuesday afternoon on Oak Road off of U. S. 1 north of South Hill, Virginia.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Marshals Service their help.
As background Johnson was in the custody of the South Hill Police Department and escaped custody on May 4, 2022 from the parking lot of the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
An intense search involving the South Hill Police Department, Virginia State Police, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office was conducted.
