-

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Emporia City Council has scheduled a Council Advance to be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., at the VPI Extension Office located at 105 Oak Street, Emporia, VA 23847. Should you have any questions concerning this matter and/or need special accommodations, please contact Melissa E. Cox, City Clerk at 434-634-7309 or via email at mcox@ci.emporia.va.us.