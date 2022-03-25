A memorandum released on June 30 from Greensville County Attorney Russell Slayton stated that the City School Board representatives had lost their voting privileges due to the expiration of the City and County’s shared school funding agreement.
Emporia representatives on the school board Marva Dunn and Janie Bush recently approached the City Council, asking it to do what it can to bring school board voting representation back to the city.
“To me it’s taxation without representation,” Dunn said. “I don’t know how you feel about it, but that’s the way I feel about it as a citizen, not as your representative. It doesn’t have to be me, this is not about me or Janie Bush. It is about what is the right thing to do. The city of Emporia is still paying so they should have voting rights. The voting rights should not be tied to the financial debate between the two-government entity.”
Dunn thanked the Emporia City Council for its efforts to bring school board voting representation back to the city. She said the Greensville County Board of Supervisors has had seven months to get their act together and have yet to do so.
Dunn and Bush attended the March 14 school board meeting as the city representatives. Neither could cast a vote in actions taken by the board, but both were pleased with the receptiveness of the board members.
“We were received well by the four-county school board members,” Dunn said. “We look forward to continuing working together because we all have the same goal; the cultivating of excellence for Greensville County Public Schools.”
Bush agreed with Dunn’s take on the four school board members representing Greensville County. Bush said the county representatives are looking out for the childrens’ best interests. However, Bush is disheartened by the city representatives’ inability to cast a vote in school board meetings.
“You are all paying for part of the education of our children, and we should have voting representation on the board,” Bush said. “It’s about what is right.”
City Councilman Jim Saunders agreed with Dunn and Bush about the city needing voting representation on the board. He offered a correction to the statement that the city council is partially paying for the education of students.
“The citizens of this city paid through tax money that’s paying the funds that are going to the school board,” Saunders said. “You’re right. The city should have voting representation on the board.”
Dunn and Bush plan on continuing to represent the city at future school board meetings.
The question remains —Will they regain the ability to vote when the school board takes action during a session?
