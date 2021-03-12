It has been a year since COVID-19 forced dramatic changes to the restaurant industry. Fortunately, the 501 West Atlantic St. CornerStone Subway already had some policies in place that made the transition less hectic than most eateries.
“Most of our business was takeout, so it didn’t really affect us too badly,” Subway Manager Ed Conner said. “We have always worn gloves, washed hands, and used sanitizer. We now have sanitizer in the corner for the customers that get in line.”
A trivia question that might stump the public is guessing the number of gloves the Subway staff go through every week. If you think the number to be in the 7,000 to 8,000 range, you are in the neighborhood. That’s a lot of gloves.
As with all Virginia restaurants, the staff had to rearrange the seating to create room for safe social distancing. That has not changed since indoor eating resumed after COVID-19 arrived on the scene.
As restaurant owners and managers mulled over ideas to keep their businesses afloat, some were successful. Others were not so fortunate. CornerStone Subway transformed its business practices in a manner that will outlast the pandemic.
“We went to dozens of businesses and industries around town and gave them order forms, information about ordering, and online ordering,” Conner said. “Our online ordering has picked up significantly. We get dozens of orders every day online. People place their orders on the phone or computer. They come in, walk up to the order pick-up station, grab their order and go.”
The practice was already somewhat in place. Catering has been a Subway staple for years. The difference is how the catered food is packaged. In the pre-pandemic era, Subway was known for its catering platters. Now it is the boxed meals customers enjoy.
The Subway staff is continually putting the boxed meals together for meetings or for people making orders for their places of work. The number of boxed meals in an order number as many as 70 or 80.
All Subway restaurants are individually owned but follow a basic corporate plan. New types of bread and meats are coming soon. Conner is excited about the latest products, such as the Ooey-Gooey Melts, coming next month.
It’s going to be like a grilled sandwich,” he said. “It will have triple-cheese on it. It’s going to be a lot different than what we’ve normally made in the past. We have some exciting things coming up.”
CornerStone Subway will never wholly follow the same business model followed in the pre-pandemic era. But, Conner and his staff adjusted well in a difficult time for all. Excellent customer service has been a model for the eatery since it opened a few years ago. That hasn’t changed.
“Our employees have worked really hard to keep things going, and we’re looking forward to continuing serving the people of Emporia and Greensville County,” Conner said.
