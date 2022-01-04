The man who drove his 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer into a 2016 Subaru Outback, triggering a reaction that led to the death of Emporia’s Kandy Poarch on Feb. 7 in Roanoke County, was recently sentenced in Roanoke County Circuit Court to seven months in jail for reckless driving.
On Aug. 16, Shannon Anthony Edwards, 47, of Pennsylvania, pleaded no contest to a Class 1 misdemeanor charge. He faced a maximum of as many as 12 months of incarceration. According to Commonwealth Attorney Brian Holahan, a video showed Edwards appeared to be looking down as he approached slowing traffic on Interstate 81 when he smashed the back of the Subaru. The collision sent vehicles into the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Ron Poarch, sending it in a spin into the back of another tractor-trailer.
Kandy died at the scene. Her husband Ron remains paralyzed and hospitalized from the injuries suffered on that fateful afternoon. Two people in the Subaru suffered severe injuries due to the crash.
Edwards’ attorney argued his client had no history of traffic violations or criminal record. Hooligan countered with the argument Edwards was driving in clear conditions. He said an operator of a tractor-trailer, Edwards had a higher obligation to others sharing the road.
Kandy and Ron were on their way home after visiting their daughter Shirlkay Poarch at Radford University.
Kandy was the Director of Nursing Administration at Accordius Health and worked in the healthcare industry for more than 25 years in Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.