SOUTH HILL– For the fifth year, Penny Evans, an Independent Consultant with Thirty-One Gifts since 2008, asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) could be blessed with a special bag to help them through their journey. Penny, Sep, and Jonathon Evans were able to donate 279 bags to the Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center and to the Solari Radiation Therapy Center!
Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology, said, “A cancer diagnosis can be devastating for patients. These care bags are a blessing and uplift our patients during difficult times in their lives. Patients use these bags to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have said over the years how humbled they are to have so many people supporting them. Penny and her team of donors are wonderful, and we are extremely thankful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”
Penny expresses her gratitude to all the generous donors and businesses that help make this fundraiser possible. “Our little community blows me away each year,” Penny said. “This fundraiser would not be possible without everyone’s donation.”
These bags are purchased and filled with items such as pocket calendars, tissues, soothing tea bags (Penny and Sep Evans), lip balm and drink koozies (First Citizens Bank), pens/pads (Microtel), antiseptic wipes (Citizens Bank and Trust), Mary Kay hand lotions (Tanya Baskerville), tissues/lip balm (Crystal Walker), change purses (Benchmark Community Bank), and hand sanitizers (VCU Health CMH). Thanks to the generous donors listed below.
Platinum (10+bags) Anonymous - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients HHM Porta Toilet, LLC - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Airtec - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Hardee Ford - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Rozier Termite and Pest Control - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Full Strut Trucking - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Gold (5-9 bags) Karobway - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Henry and Brittany Edmonds - In Memory of Joyce Hodges
Pam and Terry McDaniel - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Joyce and Charlie Taylor - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Lynn and Davin Lucy - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Silver (2-4 bags) Kathryn and Kirk McAden - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Lundy Layne - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Marcia, JC and Jaicee Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Judy Cleaton - In Honor of Mary Carol Kallam, Nikki Evans and Janet Hayes
Vera Primm - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Mandi and Brian Calhoun - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Gavin Honeycutt and Chad Vaughan - In Honor of Harold Vaughan, In Memory of Phyllis Vaughan and James Honeycutt Judy and Ed Carroll - In Honor of Nikki Evans, Teen Evans and Jane Lockerman and In Memory of Carolyn Roberts
Nancy and Ken Bulluck - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Carolyn and Randy Carter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sharon Johnson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Michelle Edmonds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Lisa Graham - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Cheryl Newcomb - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sheri and Mike Sparkman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Stacy Archer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Candice Riggan - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Carleen and Rosser Wells - In Memory of Anne and Donnie Wells and In Honor of All Cancer Survivors Deborah Piercy - In Memory of Janie Piercy and In Honor of Martha Chalkley Custom Message Therapy and Skincare - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Katelyn and Scot Sharber - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Susan Moody - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jannon Coley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Ashley and Adam Lipscomb - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Susan Creedle - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sandra and Scooter Ittner - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Teresa Collins - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Tammy Manning - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Love Café - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Irene Michelitsch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jeremy and Tiffany Lynch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Martha and Bobby Overton - In Memory of Carolyn T. Roberts, In Honor of Sandi Taylor and Aimee Hudson Edna and Emmett Williams - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jenny Davis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Holly Painter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Mary Hardin - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Rhina and David Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kristen Branch - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients SHVFD Ladies Auxiliary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Gwen and Steve Hinzman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sarah and Joe Hutson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Tanya Baskerville - In Memory of Wendy Boyter Jackson and George Baskerville Linda and Lynn Roberts - In Memory of Wanda Jones Beville and Jau Parker Roberts Alicia and Guy Short - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Allecia Parker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients The Jacob and Wesley Swain Family - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Benchmark - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Bronze (1 bag)
Sarah and Kenneth Smith - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Candy McAvoy - In Honor and Memory of All the WARRIORS Gay Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Christy Taylor - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jennifer Sullivan - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Betty Edwards - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kaye Bagley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Lynn and Everette Gibson - In Memory of Lavenia Gibson Katie Hubbard - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Susan Lucy - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Marjorie Lawson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Katherine Crutchfield - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kim Baisey - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Pam Watson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kris and Scott Walker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Shelley Mayer - In Honor of Angela Madren and Lori Fuller Georgia Franck - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sidney and Neil Burke - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Pam Gilbert - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Candi, Lee and Reid Allen - In Memory of Dallas R Allen Debbie Moore - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Shelia Paynter - In Honor of All Cancer Patients Ernestine Evans - In Honor of All Cancer Patients Rita Parham - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Louise Ogburn - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Debbie Douglas - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Brenda Curtis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Angela Wells - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients April Wright - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Donna Wall - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Mary and Wayne Rawlings - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Keli Reekes - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Tammi Lowery - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Tonja Pearce - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Mitzi Powell - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Mary Edmonds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Teri and Troy Walker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Theresa Hockaday - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Emily Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sheryl Thomason - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Lisa Middleton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Crystal and Ricky Jones - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Eileen Bigley - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kim and Joe Young - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Terry Moss - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Diana Crowder - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Angie Mills - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Paula Tanner - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Tanya Mason - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jessica Johnson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Angela Nichols - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Devon Clary - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Diane Nichols - In Honor of Cheryl Newcomb Robin Newton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Christy Dodd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Brenda Bell Crafton - In Memory of Cindy Crafton Christy and Wayne Reese - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kim and Brent Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Judy and Chuck Martin - In Memory of Bobby Garrett Nancy Jacobs - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Aileen Lewis - In Memory of John, Landa and Tameka Rhonda Dalton - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jana Thompson - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Anita Kallam - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sara Boyd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Michelle Williams - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jessica Pearce - In Memory of Diane Curtis Nancy and Kell Fleshood - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sara and Jerry Reynolds - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Carol Anne Chapman - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jill and Chad Springer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Angela Carter - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jennifer and Wayne Derrenbacker - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kimberly Brown - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Emily and Mark Warren - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients John and Patty Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Jonathon Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Sep and Penny Evans - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer PatientsTammy Brewer - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer PatientsBrittany Davis - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer PatientsAnonymous - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Dottie Collins - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Wes and Mandi Shepherd - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients Kathy Coffee - In Honor and Memory of All Cancer Patients
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.