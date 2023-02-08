Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) was recently named a 2022 Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher for its strong efforts to continuously improve employee and organizational wellbeing.
MEC scored in the top quartile of midsize employers (100-999 full-time employees) who participated in Gallagher’s 2022 Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey. Best-in-Class Benchmarking Analysis showcases significant patterns, best practices and philosophies more common among high-performers in workforce engagement and cost control. MEC was recognized for demonstrating its ability to effectively support its employees’ physical, emotional, career and financial wellbeing — helping to minimize turnover, maximize engagement and unlock cost efficiencies.
“Our team is honored to receive this recognition as a best-in-class employer from Gallagher,” said President and CEO John C. Lee. “At MEC, our great employees are the foundation upon which MEC’s success is built, and their health, safety and overall wellbeing are top priorities for us. We recognize that offering good benefits and employee support is the key to attracting and retaining the talented workforce that delivers high-quality service to MEC’s Membership.”
To achieve its Best-in-Class designation, MEC was assigned points based on its relative performance in seven categories: planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies, extent of the wellbeing strategy, turnover rate for full-time equivalents, completion of a workforce engagement survey, use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication, use of a communication strategy, and health plan premium increases or decreases at the most recent renewal.
MEC stood out in several best-in-class categories, including ensuring employee health and safety, offering wellbeing initiatives, providing time-off and leave policies that ease the strain of work-life demands, addressing the needs of its workforce by offering a variety of benefit and HR program offerings and enhancing financial well-being by providing effective support tools.
Only 25% of the 1,315 midsize employers that participated in the Gallagher survey earned the Best-in-Class designation.
Gallagher is one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and HR and benefits consulting companies in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.