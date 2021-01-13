No Virginia locality has suffered more from the pandemic than Emporia-Greensville. Recent testing results in the community bring a reason for hope.
According to the Crater Health District, 4.4% COVID-19 positivity rate during testing as of Jan. 1 is the second-lowest figure in the state, trailing only Surry County. The positivity rate in the Commonwealth during testing is 14.3%.
As of Friday morning, Greensville County’s positive COVID-19 case rate of 8,919 based on a percentage of 100,000 in population is higher than Emporia’s 8,709. The fatality rate per 100,000 in Emporia is 586, which still tops Virginia.
The Crater Health District reports 30 deaths in Emporia are COVID-19 related. Greensville County’s COVID-19 corresponding fatality rate is 146 per 100,000, which is 16th in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health attributes 17 deaths in Greensville County as COVID-19 related.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, eighty-eight first responders and law enforcement officers from Emporia-Greensville received the COVID-19 vaccine.
