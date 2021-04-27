The Emporia Police Department arrested former Officer Tyrik Scott, 27, of Weldon, North Carolina., Monday for allegedly committing felony Computer Invasion of Privacy in violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-152.5.
Capt. Jerry Wright was assigned the administrative investigation at the beginning of April. During the internal administrative investigation of several police department policy violations, possible criminal violations were discovered. Scott allegedly obtained criminal justice information from the Virginia Crime Information Network and allegedly disseminated private information to an unauthorized individual.
On April 26, Wright appeared before a magistrate, who found probable cause and issued a felony arrest warrant against Scott for Computer Invasion of Privacy.
Scott formerly served as a police officer with City of Emporia Police Department from March 27, 2017 until April 26, 2021, when he resigned after he was the focus of both criminal and internal affairs investigations.
“Officers of the Emporia Police Department are held to a higher standard of conduct and are expected to remain loyal to Oath of Office and Law Enforcement Code of Ethics,” said Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw. “When a member of our agency violates the solemn public trust that we have received from our community, then those same officers can expect to be held accountable for their actions.”
Scott turned himself in to the law enforcement on the evening of April 26 at the Emporia Police Department. Capt. David Shidell served the arrest warrant on Scott, and he was taken before a magistrate for a bond hearing. The magistrate released Scott on a $5,000 unsecured bond. A court date is pending.
