 Contributed

ALEASE PHILLIPS is a resident at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Janet White, administrator and her staff helped her celebrate her 104th birthday. According to White Mrs. Phillips asked her how in the world, she got to be over a hundred years old and White's response was "I am not sure but you did it very well". Mrs. Phillips' family visited and enjoyed a birthday party with her as well.