ALEASE PHILLIPS is a resident at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Janet White, administrator and her staff helped her celebrate her 104th birthday. According to White Mrs. Phillips asked her how in the world, she got to be over a hundred years old and White's response was "I am not sure but you did it very well". Mrs. Phillips' family visited and enjoyed a birthday party with her as well.
Greensville Health & Rehabilitation resident turns 104
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Haggerty’s nixes plan of coming to City of Emporia
- Honors student Young headed to Bowie State University
- Emporia's Amanda O’Berry among Benchmark Community Bank scholarship recipients
- Greensville County Supervisors vote to approve GCPS 21-22 budget
- Bowen, Faison dominant in Greensville softball rout
- Emporia Jaycees pork chop dinner feeds hundreds
- 2021 List of Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places Announced
- Park View topples Lady Eagles in softball
- Virginia State Police hosting May 21 Community Day in City
- Equality Equation Project proposal brought before Emporia City Council
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.