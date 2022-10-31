Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
On June 21, 2021, Emporia native and former NASCAR standout Hermie Sadler and his attorney, Bill Stanley, filed suit against Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The team filed the lawsuit shortly before the skill games ban became law on July 1, 2021.
Sadler and his legal team, led by state Senator Bill Stanley, effectively argued that the law was unconstitutional and unfairly impacted small business owners. The Virginia Supreme Court let the temporary injunction stand when it refused to take up the case in December of 2021 following an appeal from former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Herring’s petition for review argued the court did not weigh all the factors when issuing the order.
When rendering his judgment on Dec. 6, Lerner cited a constitutional and 1st Amendment issue. He said the case brought before him by the Sadler team would likely prevail on the merits. The May 18 court date was postponed and rescheduled for Nov. 2.
With the date pushed further on the calendar to Dec. 5, the temporary injunction allowing the skill games to proceed after a five-month halt will have been in effect for an entire year. Stanley and the Sadler team hope to receive a declaratory judgment to overturn the law permanently.
