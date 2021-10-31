Sussex County voters can go directly to the registrar’s office located at 15080 Courthouse Road, Sussex, VA, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to vote in advance. For the convenience of any voters in the county desiring to cast absentee ballots in person, the Office of the General Registrar also will be open on Saturday, Oct. 30th, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After 5 p.m. on October 30, the Registrar’s Office will be closed for voting. Beginning Tuesday, November 2, polls will open for voting at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. at the following places:
Waverly District
Waverly Precinct: Sussex Housing Bld (in Family Dollar parking lot) 233L South County Dr (Hwy 460) Waverly 23890
Stony Creek District
Stony Creek Precinct: Stony Creek Fire House, 12457 Hartley St, Stony Creek 23882
Little Mill Precinct: First Baptist Church of Jarratt, 18463 Little Mill Rd, Stony Creek 23882
Courthouse District
Courthouse Precinct: Sussex Volunteer Firehouse, 20169 Princeton Rd, Stony Creek 23882
Wakefield Precinct: Wakefield Town Hall, 200 W Main St, Wakefield 23888
Wakefield District
Mars Hill Precinct: New Location, Wakefield Fire Department, 155 Fleetwood Ave, Wakefield 23888
West Wakefield Precinct: New Location Sussex Housing Bld, 233L South County Dr (Hwy 460), Waverly 23890
Henry District
Henry Precinct: Jarratt Senior Citizen Center, 114 N. Halifax Rd, Jarratt 23867
Yale Precinct: Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Rd, Yale 23897
Blackwater District
Blackwater Precinct: New Location, Sussex Housing Bld (in parking lot of Family Dollar) 233L South County Dr (Hwy 460), Waverly 23890
Newville Precinct: Newville Baptist Church, 7710 Beefsteak Rd, Waverly 23890
Registrar Bill Jenkins advised that voters may wear masks, though they are not required, and they will be following other covid safety protocols at the polling places. Also, drive-up voting is available.
For questions regarding early voting or to request accommodation due to a disability call Jenkins at 434-246-1047. More information is also available at the Virginia Department of Election’s Citizen Portal - https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
