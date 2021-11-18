JARRATT — Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services (JFBHS) received a three-year re-accreditation by the Council on Accreditation (COA). COA is an international, independent, nonprofit, organization that partners with human service organizations to improve service delivery outcomes by developing, applying, and promoting accreditation standards.
Jackson-Feild is pleased to announce that the organization received no out-of-compliance ratings for any standard. This is an amazing achievement. In its on-site review, the COA inspector noted that JFBHS was the nicest program she had ever visited and was highly impressed with the campus.
Reaccreditation is a noteworthy achievement that recognizes JFBHS as a residential treatment provider that successfully implements high performance standards delivering high quality services to mentally ill children.
Through objective and reliable verification, accreditation instills confidence and provides credibility to Jackson-Feild’s parents, donors, board members, community partners and stakeholders.
The accreditation process involves a detailed self-study that analyzes both administrative operations and service delivery practices. Organizations are measured against national standards of best practice, and examine their operations and practices to ensure they are accessible, appropriate, responsive, evidence-based and outcomes-oriented. It confirms that services are provided by a skilled and supportive workforce and that children are treated with dignity and respect. Accreditation is conferred on the entire organization and not just one specific program or service with the intent to inspire confidence, credibility, integrity and achievement.
“This is a noteworthy milestone. An extensive amount of time and hard work went into this process but it is well worth the investment of time, energy and effort,” Jackson-Feild Behavorial Services President and CEO Tricia Delano said. “I salute our dedicated staff members who ensured that JFBHS was re-accredited. I want to especially commend Tanyah Jones who coordinated the accreditation efforts.”
