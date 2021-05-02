May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is once again offering its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks.
The free motorcycle self-assessment courses allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The courses are conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe environment.
May 22 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown- Waters Edge Church
June 26 – 8:30 a.m. - Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
July 24 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
August 21 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
September 25 – 8:30 a.m. – Yorktown – Waters Edge Church
October 23 – 8:30 a.m. – Virginia Beach – ADS, Inc.
A comprehensive listing of Ride 2 Save Lives courses can be found by visiting virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com. Space is limited and advanced registration for these free courses is required.
