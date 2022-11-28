Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was a regular, yearly occurrence at Picture Perfect. This holiday season, the Clements’ revived the event.
“We haven’t done one in quite some time, but we thought it’d be a great opportunity to get new people in to see what we do,” said Stephanie.
One of those people was Tom Slippy, formerly of Georgia-Pacific, who now teaches at Southside Virginia Community College.
“I know Clements, and every time he has an open house, I make sure to be there,” said Slippy.
This marked the third after-hours networking event at Picture Perfect in November. There were two such events — a “holiday sip & shop” on Friday, Nov. 4, and a “cookies and cocoa” open house the following day. Both events offered visitors the chance to get some of their holiday shopping while hob-nobbing with fellow local businesspeople.
“We’re kinda introducing ourselves to the community again, and…you want to do that every so often so people know you’re still here,” said Mayes.
Stephanie and Mayes founded the frame shop in 2000, as a complement to Mayes’ already-existing photography business. Eleven years later, Picture Perfect moved into a spot formerly occupied by First National Bank. Some remnants of the bank still exist within Picture Perfect, such as the “First National Bank” sign above the front door, the former bank vault (which has been converted into an extra room for merchandise), and the night deposit drop box.
In 2018, the Clements added a gift shop, which sells a wide variety of items ranging from paintings to soaps to sports memorabilia to barbecue sauce. This holiday season, Mayes is offering customers the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Photo sessions will occur on Sunday, Dec. 11. For more information, contact Picture Perfect at (434) 634-5885.
