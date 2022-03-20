The American Red Cross returns to Emporia on Wednesday, March 23, to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave.
It’s the second of six local Blood Drives this year. If you would like to set up an appointment to donate blood Wednesday, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
The ARC is currently facing a blood supply inventory shortage. However, the Emporia events have been successful in meeting goals. During the Jan. 19 event, the ARC collected 64 units of blood, well above the goal of 51 set before the drive.
The Mid Atlantic Region Blood Drive unit comes to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville every other month.
