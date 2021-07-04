LAWRENCEVILLE – Jakela Shanice Armstrong, 32, from Whitakers, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on June 18.
According to information provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy D. C. Brown was dispatched to Lawrenceville Correctional Center, 1607 Planters Road, regarding a prison employee possessing narcotics.
The investigator at the prison facility said Armstrong was carrying a plastic bag around with her all day. Officers are permitted to bring clear bags into the facility but they don’t typically keep the bags with them the entire day. Several officers noticed Armstrong walking rapidly toward a bathroom with the bag in her hands.
Believing she would attempt to discard any possible contraband, she was stopped by an investigator who told her again to step into the investigator’s office and hand over her bag. She became aggressive put eventually surrendered her bag, which contained a white powder wrapped in clear plastic and black tape.
The evidence was placed in a locker at the sheriff’s office.
After the investigation she was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and the magistrate found probable cause for a warrant to be issued. She was placed under a $2,500 secured bond.
