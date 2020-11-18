Brunswick Academy is proud to announce Brunswick County’s Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month for November, Brady Jacob Talbert.
He was also recently named the 2020-21 recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. This esteemed acknowledgment is a testament to Talbert’s character, one of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Talbert, a senior at Brunswick Academy, is the son of Darren and Michelle Talbert of Lawrenceville. He has one brother Nathan, a Brunswick Academy 7th grader.
Brady is in the Honors Program and is currently taking four dual-enrollment classes Calculus, Chemistry, English, and Government. He is President of both the National Honor Society at Brunswick Academy and the Latin Club.
Brady is a member of the Scholastic Bowl and is a lead member of the Tech Crew for Brunswick Academy’s theatre productions. He participates in cross country, basketball, and soccer. Brady is a Boy Scout in Troop 221 and is awaiting his final approval for an Eagle Scout Rank. Brady is in the process of applying to college and is interested in studying engineering and physics.
