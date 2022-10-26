EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week. Pictured, from left, are John Lee, president & CEO of EMPOWER; Delegate Tommy Wright; Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director, Office of Broadband DHCD; Butch Hamlett, Charlotte County Board of Supervisors; David Jones, EMPOWER Board of Directors chairman; John Zubrod, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors; Rick Short, Halifax County Board of Supervisors; Glen Barbour, Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors; Senator Frank Ruff; Wade Boteler, National OnDemand and Joe Newton, Dominion Energy.