On Monday, Sept. 19, Greensville County authorities received the call that no police department wants to hear — a tip reporting that an active shooter was terrorizing Greensville County High School and that dozens were already injured.
Fortunately for all involved, the threat was quickly determined to be a hoax, which was perpetrated on multiple schools throughout Virginia and North Carolina. However, the event was a sobering reminder of the dark shadow cast on American education by the fear of mass shootings such as the one that occurred in Uvalde, Texas back in May.
Three months since the false shooter incident, Greensville County schools enacted a measure that will minimize crisis response times in the event of an actual active shooter incident. This measure will take advantage of the device already present in everyone’s pockets at all times — the smartphone, thanks to an app called SchoolGuard.
“What it made us do was take a wholehearted look at what safety measures we have in place,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “We learned that two minutes means a lot when you talk about the threat of an active shooter on a school campus.”
SchoolGuard, developed and sold by the company Guard911, is part of a group of three smartphone apps which function identically but are targeted at different clientele.
While SchoolGuard is targeted at K-12 schools, Guard911 is aimed at public places such as theaters and malls, while CampusGuard911 (as the name implies) is aimed at colleges and universities.
At the forefront of the SchoolGuard application is a big red “panic button” which is meant to be pressed in the event of an active shooter situation. When touched, the application automatically speed-dials 911 and alerts all nearby law enforcement personnel to the situation.
Before sending the alert, the app will require the user to slide their finger across the screen, similarly to the iPhone’s sliding lock, as a security measure to prevent false alarms.
The app also offers the ability to only dial 911 for non-shooter emergencies, as well as a “teacher assist” call in which users can notify other staff members for help in defusing a situation such as a fight or a medical emergency.
To prevent accidental or false alarms, SchoolGuard will only work within or close to school property thanks to a geofencing system.
