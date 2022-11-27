Greensville Elementary School is receiving one of the 71 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom grants for the current school year. The VAITC is awarding $35,000 statewide in grant money to connect approximately 25,000 Virginia youth to agriculture.
The grants will provide 25,000 youth in urban and rural areas with agricultural experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development. These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.
“Urban gardens, hydroponics and embryology are the most popular project topics as schools and communities seek in-person learning activities,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC executive director. “Youth from preschool through high school in public and private educational settings will have an opportunity to learn about a variety of agricultural concepts.
