Richmond City Public Schools is aiming to create a division to support English learners by the start of the next school year.
The Task Force on Latino and English Learner Students met Wednesday to discuss the qualifications and responsibilities the director of this new division should have. The task force, which began its work last fall, recommended that a director be hired by July, according to a report submitted to the school board in February. But its members—who include stakeholders from the school board, school staff, advocacy groups and community members—are still crafting an appropriate job description that would then have to be approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
“I see this as being able to just push us forward in a way we haven’t been able to before,” said Leslie Wiggins, Principal Director for RPS. The director of the new division would report to Wiggins.
Creating a division would resolve the disjunction within the existing resources tasked with aiding English learners, according to the report.
Currently, the Welcome Center, which assists people who have migrated recently to enroll their children in school, the Language Justice Center and the Language Instruction Education Program all report to different sections of the school system. But the new division would be housed under the Academic Office.
Whoever gets the job, which could be compensated in the $125,000 to $150,000 range, will have the monumental task of creating a system that ultimately improves the abysmal 60 percent dropout rate of English Learners in Richmond schools, according to the report.
Meeting attendees raised concerns about whether the timeframe in which a director would be hired allowed for the narrowing of a concrete plan for the division.
“Let’s put the priority on those needs,” Welcome Center Coordinator Amelia Castañeda said. “Let’s bring this person on board so they know exactly ‘here is the number one priority we need to address.’ ”
Although the task force has gathered data about English learners, more feedback from parents and students is needed. Task force members want to host a town hall in April for community members to voice their opinions on the future division.
“This is basically a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pull in the community including all the people that haven’t yet participated and say, ‘RPS open to listening,’” said University of Richmond professor Thad Williamson, who is part of the task force. “Right now is our chance to get it right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.