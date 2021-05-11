The proposed public-private partnership that would bring the construction of education, health, and wellness campus to a site on Rt. 301 was brought to the Emporia City Council Tuesday. The Equality Equation Project’s leaders Pless Jones, Jr, and Elizabeth Jones, discussed constructing a new Greensville County High School and a new elementary school. The group initially presented the proposal to the GCPS School Board on April 12.
The Equality Equation is using K&L Gates Law Firm as the project counsel. A prominent partner in the firm is William H. Gates, Sr., the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
“This project will probably end up having a ton of funding sources that have to be tied in and done in a manner that first all the legal ramifications,” Pless said. “This is something that K&L discussed with the Greensville attorney (Russell Slayton) to some extent, to line up opportunities and options when it comes to financing. I want to stress at this point, nothing is written in stone. It takes all of the stakeholders to have their input in this process in order to make it work properly.”
If approved, GCPS and the Equality Equation would enter into a long-term rental agreement to use the new schools and leasing contract to use the athletic facilities. CTE programs for students at the campus are a vital piece of the plan.
Elizabeth said workforce development is essential. Combined with a readily-trained workforce, it brings in viable employers and industries that have not had a footprint in the community and brings an economic driver for the area.
City Council members listened to the presentation and followed with questions on the economic viability and the impact on local taxpayers.
Pless said the feasibility study for the $42 million athletic complexes showed it is a sustainable project financially. The addition of the new schools requires more legwork.
“We cannot determine that until we do a feasibility study,” Pless said. “This is why those studies, market analysis, and economic studies are very, very important to a project such as this. It brings it to reality. Nobody is living on a pipe dream.”
Pless grew up in Emporia-Greensville and said he will always be a son of Greensville County.
The Greensville County School Board deferred the decision on the proposal last month to have its attorney look into the plan.
