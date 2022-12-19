VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Holiday shoppers may have a little more jingle in their pockets this year thanks to plummeting gas prices. The national average pump price slid 12 cents since last week to $3.14. There are now about 20 states with averages below $3 per gallon.
"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, $50 less than the peak last Spring," said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million b/d last week. This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season, when fewer people hit the roads due to shorter days and more lousy weather. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million bbl to 223.6 million bbl. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower.
Today's national average of $3.14 is 54 cents less than a month ago and 16 cents less than a year ago.
Please note that the gas report will be making a pit stop for the holidays and will return Tuesday, January 3.
Local Stats
The gas price average for the Commonwealth decreased landing at $3.00. This is 12 cents lower than a week ago and 44 cents lower than a month ago. In Hampton Roads, prices decreased 11 cents to $2.89, which is 50 cents lower than last month and 24 cents lower than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday's formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.82 to settle at $74.29. Crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to a weaker dollar and ongoing market concerns that a recession next year could push oil demand and prices lower. For this week, lingering market fears about stalled or reversing economic growth could continue to push prices down. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks expanded substantially by 10.2 million bbl to 424.1 million bbl.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
