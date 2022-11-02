Some Greensville County students received a major fright on their way home from school on Thursday afternoon.
One of the buses belonging to Greensville County Public Schools — Bus #25 — was involved in a minor accident while transporting a dozen students home from school. The bus reportedly collided with a vehicle which was involved with construction on Highway 301.
Thankfully, of the 12 students who were on board at the time, none were hurt, nor was the driver of the bus.
“Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority, including when they are riding the bus to and from school each day,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards in a statement.
