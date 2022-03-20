Virginia Cooperative Extension takes concrete action that advances the wellbeing of all Virginians. Whether we’re modernizing our food system, supporting local economies or empowering youth, we help steward our natural resources, bridge access to knowledge, and shape a brighter future for our communities.
In 2021, Virginia State University’s Cooperative Extension faculty and agricultural researchers realized significant successes and made lasting impacts on how we will produce, sell and consume our food in the future. Below is a short list of accomplishments and projects we’re currently working on. Click here to see the full spectrum of last year’s impacts and accomplishments.
Some current research projects
• 400 million metric tons of agricultural plant waste is produced annually in the U.S. from 15 major crop plants. VSU researchers are optimizing recycling strategies to convert this surplus farm waste into value-added products that can generate more income for farmers.
• Researchers are Investigating the beneficial effects of consuming ginger, turmeric and berries for preventing/ treating chronic health issues like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
• There is limited information on the performance of imported hemp seed performance in Virginia. The VSU Long-Term Public Industrial Hemp-Breeding Program is collecting data to develop educational materials for growers about optimum planting and harvesting guidelines for Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.