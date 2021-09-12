It is with deep regrets that the 25th Anniversary Celebration for the former Emporia -Greensville Habitat for Humanity, now Emporia - Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, scheduled for Sept. 16 must be postponed.
We are greatly concerned about the health and safety of our supporters so with the rise in COVID-19 numbers we have decided to schedule the celebration for a later date. All contributions to this date are greatly appreciated and we will advise you when the celebration is rescheduled.
There is a place in this plan for you. Persons may become involved by purchasing materials, preparing meals for the volunteers who donate their time and service in the construction of the home, etc. We pray that you will give as the Lord blesses and that you will encourage your family and friends to donate as well. Persons who have not donated and desire to contribute donations may mail donations made payable to Emporia - Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, P.O. Box 1229, Emporia, Virginia 23847. All donations are tax deductible.
