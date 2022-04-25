The Town of Jarratt held a public hearing on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of gifting its water and sewer system to the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority.
On Oct. 19, 1988, the town of Jarratt entered into a contract to lease its existing water and sewer system to the County of Greensville, effective Jan. 1, 1989.
The lease with the county is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2028.
Sometime in November of 2021, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority requested that the town of Jarratt dedicate, or “gift”, the town’s water/sewer system to the county, free of charge. This has led to negotiations between town and county over how to handle the transfer if it were to go ahead.
According to mayor Melanie Wilson, Greensville County said no to Jarratt’s requests that they pay the remainder of the 30-year lease in one large lump sum or pay the town one dollar for each customer in the town for the next 10 years. The county was also reluctant to spend money to repaint the already-disused Jarratt water tower.
However, they did agree to pay all reasonable fees associated with the transaction (should it go ahead) and take on all water/sewer customers in the Jarratt area.
Complicating matters is that the system has remained unaltered since its construction in the 1930s, and is thus prone to line breaks.
“They agreed with planning for the replacement of the old water lines in Jarratt,” said Wilson. “[But] the replacement schedule will be based on the condition of lines and availability of funds. So basically they did not agree to make us a priority if we give this to them.”
According to Wilson, the prevailing sentiment among both residents and the town council is that the town should not simply give the property away without receiving something substantial in return from the county.
“The residents that have called or come into me office do not want us to give the property away,” said Wilson. “At the moment all of the council seem to feel the same way as a majority of the residents.”
