Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Justin Adams returned to his roots to speak with the Emporia Rotary Club members Tuesday afternoon.
The Jarratt native discussed the pilot Emergency Triage, Treat, and Transport Model (ET3) he believes will save consumers and health insurance companies money. Adams’ department was recently selected to participate in the 5-year pilot program.
Under the current emergency 911-call transport system, a patient has two choices. The patient can refuse to use an ambulance for transport or accept the transport service. The ET3 model expands options to include transportation to urgent care, a doctor’s office, telemedicine, or treatment at home.
“It gives you the ability to schedule a time in which the urgent care team can come to your house and treat you,” Adams said. “It might be two hours from now, or maybe it’s the following day. Hopefully, you’ll have your symptoms resolved at home.”
The alternative transport destinations and options encompass low acuity calls for service. The symptoms could include nausea, vomiting, or a sore throat.
Adams has spent more than 20 years in the public safety field. He is seeing an increase in service deliveries. An aging population and the pandemic could play a part in the uptick.
An increase of non-emergency 911 calls is disturbing for Adams. It comes when hospital shortages are more commonplace, along with a national nurse shortage thrown into the mix.
The ET3 is a program hosted by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid. The program is currently in the pilot stage. Still, Adams believes it could develop into a format that eventually comes to smaller rural areas like Emporia-Greensville.
Adams is dedicated to his career in public safety. His path was set in motion in 1998 when he became a junior member of the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad and later joined the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department.
“Had it not been for the local rescue squad, and particularly the influence of Billy Harris and the volunteer fire department, I would not be where I am today in my professional career,” Adams said.
Adams’ career has taken off. He also serves as the Director of Emergency Medical Services for Chesterfield County.
The Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is an all-hazards department. It provides the proverbial fire and EMS protection. The department also has specialty teams that respond to hazardous materials spills and a dive team specializing in water rescue. It has 532 career fire and EMS employees, 183 operational volunteers, and services 446 square miles with its 23 stations.
Adams’ department is one of a select few piloting the ET3 Program. Its success could determine if a similar option comes to Emporia-Greensville in the not-so-distant future.
