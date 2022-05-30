Reverend Harry Zeiders of the Church of Resurrection opened his Tuesday presentation to the Emporia Rotary Club by speaking of the 1980 crossover hit ‘Looking for Love.’ The tune begins with a man singing about looking for love in all the wrong places.
Zeiders followed with a story of a married couple that seemed to be on top of the world. Their son Harry was a three-sport all-star athlete and captain of the high school baseball team. Harry was a catcher with a bright career in front of him. Harry’s nickname was Yogi, in honor of Yogi Berra, the retired New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher.
One day the athlete began having a few coughing spells. He didn’t overthink the cough. It grew worse, and his mother decided it was time for Harry to go to the doctor. The physician sent Harry to the hospital for an evaluation. Harry was scheduled for an overnight stay for evaluation and expected Harry to return home the next day. Less than 24 hours later, Harry’s parents received the heart-wrenching telephone call that their son had died.
The parents went to California to deal with the grief of losing their son. It didn’t work. Harry’s father developed a tumor, and his mother’s hair started falling from her head. In 1969, a letter with bad news arrived from overseas from their oldest son. The soldier stationed in Okinawa, Japan, got his girlfriend pregnant. He asked for money from his parents to terminate the pregnancy. The money never came.
The couple kept the child, got married, and moved stateside. They later had a second child, but all wasn’t right. The father battled drug addiction, as did many soldiers from the Vietnam conflict era. The woman decided to return to Okinawa to visit her family. She took her daughter on the trip. They never returned. The soldier was left with a young boy.
“The young father didn’t know what to do with this toddler boy,” Zeiders said. “So, he gave me to his parents.”
The Rotary Club members immediately realized Zeiders was telling his own story.
“Thankfully, my American grandparents, the same ones that didn’t blame God for the premature death of their younger son Harry, wisely raised me not to blame my dad or my mom or anybody. They simply said these are the facts and circumstances of your life. In God’s economy of love and redemption, not only did they show me God’s love, but somehow by rain me as kind of a third son, God began to heal the lives for the loss of their younger son.”
Zeiders said his personal story is similar to the Emporia story — at least for many in the municipality. Emporia suffers from a high rate of social dysfunction, and the city is not alone.
“It’s the story of my life,” Zeiders said. “It’s not a Black or race problem. It’s a problem of the human race for all time. It’s much wiser to face the life we have and focus on coming together to solve our problems together. Hurt people hurt people, and healed people heal people. Terminating an unwanted life is never the answer an act of love.What we see is that all we need to know is the God of love and redemption for all the hurt that we have in our lives, and for all the hurt we have inflicted on others.”
Zeiders ended the presentation with the final verses of the Johnny Lee hit —I bless the day that I discovered you, oh, you.
