Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas Celebration program on December 17, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Experience the holidays through living-historians, live music, readings, craft activities and a visit with Santa.
Visitors will have the opportunity to experience Christmas through living historians from the American Revolution and Civil War. These soldiers will share; soldier’s life, holiday traditions through the ages and demonstrate weapons.
The Harken Back String Band will perform a selection of holiday music for all to enjoy. Harken Back String Band is an educational based group of musicians and singers that perform songs and ballads that were popular during 19th century America. In many ways, music from that era expressed and transcended the diversities of early America. Much of this music came from European immigrants who settled in the eastern parts of our country, from indigenous people, and from the enslaved whose origins are from the continent of Africa.
Craft and ornament activities include a presentation on ornaments as gifts and a hands-on craft activity. Story readings accompany each activity and include "The Fir Tree" by Hans Christian Anderson and "The Gift of the Magi" by O. Henry.
The highlight of every Christmas event is the arrival of Santa. Children and families will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and also hear a reading of "Twas the Night before Christmas."
All of these activities are included with regular daily paid admission. A separately ticketed Tea & Tidings event is also being held on December 17th at 2:30 p.m. More information and ticket purchases for the Tea & Tidings program can be found at eventbrite.com.
One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
