RICHMOND — Virginia hospitals have administered 536,796 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the time since the Commonwealth received the first shipment of doses in mid- December. The current figure reflects doses administered by hospitals as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. It represents a 23 percent increase from the more than 435,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week. VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, which will be available on the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard.
Virginia recently modified its vaccine distribution plan – the Commonwealth is now sending vaccines to local health departments which are facilitating clinics and distributing vaccines to a broader group of community partners including hospitals, physicians, pharmacies, and others. As a result, Virginia hospitals are not receiving any direct first dose vaccine allocations. The weekly supply they get is through allocations from local health districts. Because of that, available first doses on hand at hospitals are administered during the week within which they are received.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuing during the ongoing vaccination effort, Virginia’s hospitals have worked in close collaboration with Governor Ralph Northam, his Administration, the Virginia Department of Health, and other stakeholders on achieving a common goal – vaccinating Virginians in a safe and effective manner.
The sharing of weekly vaccination totals is a continuation of Virginia hospitals’ commitment to transparency. Other examples of this include publication of the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Licensed Nursing Facility COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Hospital Patient Experience Data Dashboard, the Community Health Legislative Dashboards, the interactive Virginia Hospital Quality and Patient Safety Scorecard, and the Virginia Hospital Media Dashboard. Each of these data-informed tools are public facing and presented with the support of VHHA member hospitals and health systems to help advance community understanding about the health care delivery system in Virginia.
