The discussions regarding a change in zoning for mobile food units in the City of Emporia have been ongoing for over a year. The Emporia City Council voted to approve the amendments.
Emporia Planning and Zoning Coordinator Matthew Culbreath sought closure by presenting the amendments to the City Council to provide clarity and consistency to the mobile food unit permitting policy.
“These amendments include establishing a $50 per 30-day fee for a mobile food unit permit, the elimination of conditional use language from C1, C2 and downtown,” Culbreath said. “It updates language in the food and food establishment section of the code.”
Culbreath created the 30-day $50 fee to counteract the one-time payment mobile food truck operators requested. Culbreath said the zoning amendment produces flexibility by allowing the mobile food truck unit operators to pick which months they would get to operate their business in the municipality.
The planning commission discussed the proposed changes during three separate meetings. The commission unanimously passed the proposed changes on March 14.
“It was the wishes of the planning commission that these food trucks pay their fair share,” Culbreath said. “It was their opinion that they had an unfair advantage over brick-and-mortar establishments in the city by not having to pay as high a permit fee as others. This amendment is a reflection of that. “
Culbreath said the planning commission and city staff believed the requirement for mobile unit food truck operators to go before the city’s governing body and planning commission to obtain a conditional use permit. The process can now get handled administratively.
