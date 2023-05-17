-

Emporia Planning and Zoning Coordinator Matthew Culbreath presents zoning text amendments regarding mobile food units to the city council.

 Mark Mathews/LGGO

The discussions regarding a change in zoning for mobile food units in the City of Emporia have been ongoing for over a year. The Emporia City Council voted to approve the amendments.

Emporia Planning and Zoning Coordinator Matthew Culbreath sought closure by presenting the amendments to the City Council to provide clarity and consistency to the mobile food unit permitting policy.

Recommended for you