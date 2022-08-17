As Greensville County Public Schools approach another school year, the district continues to face a nationwide teacher shortage. From coast to coast, thousands of educators are leaving their profession in droves with few coming in to replace them.
This upcoming school year, Greensville County students will be greeted by 22 new teachers across all four public schools, and there are still seven teaching positions vacant.
Fortunately, GCPS has a backup plan. As revealed at Monday evening’s school board meeting, GCPS has reached a memorandum of understanding with Chowan University, located in Murfreesboro, N.C., to provide “student teachers” to combat the teacher shortage.
“As you know, there is a teacher shortage, and Chowan University does produce teachers,” said GCPS Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards. “With this agreement, they can place teachers with us here in Greensville County.”
The agreement would allow the Chowan School of Education and Professional Studies to place student teachers at Greensville County schools for a full semester (16 weeks) to complete their clinical experiences for credit at Chowan. This would allow the teachers-in-training to attain real-world experience in the classroom.
According to school board member Rustin Jessee, the pact is not yet finalized and is in the “first stages”, but there is no expectation that it will somehow fall apart.
As it stands, just weeks before the 2022-23 school year opens, Greensville County Public Schools are trying to fill seven teaching vacancies across the four schools. Both E.W. Wyatt and Greensville Elementary have openings for a special education teacher, while Greensville High has vacancies for Art Teacher and JROTC. The position of principal at E.W. Wyatt Middle School is also open, as well as director of finance at the central office.
"We are actively recruiting daily with a focus on retired teachers to assist us in filling our vacancies,” said Dr. Edwards. “We are also beginning to offer signing bonuses up to $3,000.”
The 22 new teachers who enter the school system this fall will begin orientation on Tuesday, August 16 at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.