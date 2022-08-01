LAWRENCEVILLE – Edward J. Thompson, 40, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, 1st offense, on July 23, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Sergeant A. W. Connell stopped a 2004 Toyota SUV on Boydton Plank Road just south of Old Stage Road for a defective taillight, After further investigation he advised the female driver that he was going to tow the vehicle because the tags were expired and she did not have any insurance and everyone in the car had been drinking. There were two passengers in the vehicle. The front passenger was Thompson. Connell asked both subjects to step out of the vehicle so he could do an inventory search. Both passengers stepped out of the vehicle and Connell asked them if either had any weapons and they said no. Connell asked both males to step back to his patrol car with Sergeant Daniel while Connell inventoried the vehicle. The first male complied but Thompson leaned against the vehicle and did not go over with Sergeant Daniel. Connell asked Thompson twice to step back so he could inventory the vehicle and he kept saying where he was standing was the only place he could get phone service. Connell asked him again to step back and he became loud and aggressive, and began yelling. At that time Connell saw a black handgun in the floorboard of the front passenger seat where Thompson had been sitting. The barrel was stuck under the seat, to where Connell could see the back of the handle.
Connell detained Thompson and placed him in the back seat of his patrol car. Thompson was intoxicated and Connell could hear him telling the other male to take the blame for the gun. Connell completed the inventory search and did not find any more contraband. Connell had previous knowledge that Thompson was a convicted felon. He advised Thompson of his rights and questioned him about the firearm. Thompson said the firearm was not his, they had just picked him up. Connell arrested Thompson for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and transported him to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. He received warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealed weapon. Thompson was held on a $3,500 secured bond.
