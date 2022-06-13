Want to make a difference for your children or beyond your own? Is your youth looking for a summer opportunity that will allow them to gain independence, learn about character, develop leadership skills, expand their knowledge, and have fun? If you answered yes to any of the previous questions, then 4-H Jr. Summer Camp is the place for you!
Greensville/ Emporia 4-H camp is the perfect way for your child to have a new, exciting experience this summer while making friends that will last a lifetime. The 2022 Greensville/ Emporia 4-H Camp will be held July 18-22, 2022 at Airfield 4-H Educational Center in Wakefield, VA. A variety of camp classes, afternoon activities, and special evening programs are great fun for all youth. Camp class examples include swimming, archery, riflery, animal science, arts and crafts, canoeing, nature, outdoor living skills, cooking, fishing, robotics, leather crafts, sports, performing arts, and much more! Allow your child to explore the world of opportunities available to them at this year’s 4-H summer camp.
4-H camp teaches children important life skills to improve their independence, communication skills, responsibility, and teamwork capabilities. All of 4-H camp’s activities are focused on character education and positive youth development – from the nine-year-old who has never spent the night away from home to the teen counselor who is building leadership skills and serving as a role model to others.
Greensville/ Emporia 4-H Jr. Summer Camp is open to all local youth between the ages of 9-13 years old. The cost of camp is $340 for the first child, $335 for a second child, and $330 for each additional child. Partial scholarship assistance is available for those in need. Scholarship applications are available upon request at time of registration.
The final deadline to register and pay for camp is June 24, 2022. A non-refundable $40.00 deposit is due at the time of registration. We accept cash in the exact amount (we do not keep change in the office), check, and money orders. Camp is filling up quickly, so contact us today to reserve your camper’s spot! To pay by credit card, please register online at https://tinyurl.com/sagen22 or you can go to our registration website at https://register.ext.vt.edu/ and select Programs and then select 4-H/Youth to view available programs.
For more information or to register for camp, please contact the Greensville/Emporia Extension Office at (434) 348-4223, 105 Oak Street, Emporia, VA or by email hdp2513@vt.edu. You can also reach us on social media by searching @EmporiaGreensville4H on Facebook and @greensville_emporia_4h on Instagram.
P.S. We are currently looking for male adult volunteers to attend summer camp with us this summer! If you are a male, over the age of 21, and interested in being a positive mentor for youth during our overnight 4-H summer camp week, please contact Hannah Parker at the Extension Office to learn more (434-348-4223). Interviews, background checks, and volunteer training is completed for all adult volunteers.
