LAWRENCEVILLE – Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 was a very special day for the members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church. The 11 a.m. worship service marked the church’s 175th anniversary. You saw lots of families sitting together, probably on pews their families occupied over the years. Several activities were held leading up to the worship service that included a session about the church’s rich history and the Apple Fest.
Anne Burke, organist, played “Bless This House” as the prelude.
Rev. Kimberly Barker-Brugman, Pastor, opened the service with a warm welcome highlighting some of the activities to celebrate the special occasion. She said a time capsule is being prepared for future generations. Several members shared stories of their families to be included. The tag identifying the tree that was planted will be included.
Debbie Burkett shared a familiar story with the children that many in the audience remembered hearing as a child. She asked the boys and girls to put their fists together with their fingers intertwined. Burkett said their two thumbs represented the doors to the church; their outstretched fingers represented the steeple of the church. When they opened their fists their fingers represented the people of the church. She assured the children that God’s love fills the church and beyond. Even though the message was called the children’s time, it really is a message for us all.
Scripture passages included 1 Corinthians 12: 12-31 and Matthew 13:1-9.
Katharine Samford Riley beautifully sang, “People Need the Lord” as the offertory – many people would agree this was a perfect choice considering the turmoil in the world.
The closing hymn was “O God Our Help in Ages”.
Rev. Kimberly Barker-Brugman can be reached at (540) 840-0014 or by email at pastorkim10@gmail.com.
A tree planting service was held in honor and memory of Turner and Louise Lundy and family. Charles Vaughan, one of the Trustees, recognized several members of the Lundy family and welcomed them and all of the guests.
“You may ask, why a tree? Well we do have a history of celebrating anniversaries with tree planting. Actually on the 150th anniversary in 1997, there were two trees planted – one here on the south lawn, a hybrid Chestnut, and another on the east lawn, a Cottonwood. The Chestnut was obviously not hybrid enough to ward off the blight that wiped out millions of Chestnuts beginning in the 1920s. It became diseased, died and was removed. The Cottonwood stands today just over there beyond the Maple.
“In a county where tree harvesting is a huge part of our economy, the Cottonwood is not looked upon very favorably for its value nor its beauty. However, Lewis and Clark mentioned in their journals that if not for the Cottonwood along their journey to the Pacific, it was invaluable as a source of heat and fuel for cooking for the ‘Corps of Discovery’.
“Today we will plant a White Oak tree but first I would like to mention why we are honoring Mr. and Mrs. Lundy. My home here in Lawrenceville since 1983 is only a few houses apart from the Lundy home. My wife, Bettie, was a neighbor of the Lundys’ her entire life. Mrs. Lundy was known for her needlework. A sample of it is on this pillowcase Bettie has saved. Also Mrs. Lundy made for her this unique doll chair. It is well used. It represents to me the giving spirit of Mrs. Lundy to all ages. Also we have a book of mostly handwritten minutes for Lawrenceville United Methodist Church – 1958-1967. In reviewing these minutes, it is evident that Mr. Lundy not only served his church through his financial generosity, but had for years given his time, his leadership, his attendance, and his prayers to this church,” Vaughan stated.
Vaughan closed the ceremony by letting members of the Lundy family and others share their feelings about Mr. and Mrs. Lundy and Lawrenceville United Methodist Church.
A fellowship lunch was held providing more time of fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.