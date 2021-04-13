Danielle Potter, manager of Human Resources at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative recently graduated from Leadership Halifax County, which is a program to strengthen individuals for personal, organizational, and community leadership. This educational program is designed to identify and encourage emerging leaders in the community and help develop their skillset.
Through self-awareness, skill practice, teambuilding and classroom instruction, Potter, along with 20 other graduates, attended nine sessions to improve upon their leadership skills to foster and facilitate positive change in their workplace and community. These sessions included tourism and economic development, local and state government, health and human services, agriculture, education, and entrepreneurship.
Potter holds a master’s degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina and has been in the human resources field for over eight years. She began her career with MEC in October of 2020 and is currently studying for her Human Resources Certification.
Potter resides in Halifax County with her husband and two daughters.
