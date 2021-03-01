With Emporia Planning and Zoning Director Deborah Davis-Perry’s retirement, the City of Emporia is currently working on plan B by partnering with the Berkley Group of Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Emporia City Manager William Johnson hopes the search for a permanent replacement ends quickly. That might not happen.
“With the most recent vacancy of our planning and zoning coordinator, we have noticed there are numerous advertisements for this same position all over the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Johnson said. “Also, other communities have experienced that the hiring of qualified candidates at a reasonable salary for this position is taking longer, more than a year, and is more difficult than normal.”
Johnson is pleased with the planning and zoning work completed in the past year. Still, he sees work that needs addressing. The Emporia City Council voted unanimously to hire the Berkley Group on a part-time basis to fill the void, though expressed concerns on the costs. The Berkley Group would work no more than 12 hours a week.
Emporia Community and Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne said the city’s maximum expense would not eclipse $34,000. The revenue budgeted for the position is within that range.
“If you add this up, at the maximum, it comes to $34,000 and some change,” she said. “I think that Mr. Johnson and I agree that it’s not going to take 12 hours a week.”
The planning, zoning, and project manager perform administrative work to manage critical projects and develop, implement, and enforce the Emporia Zoning Ordinance.
“The ultimate goal is to find someone on a permanent basis and terminate this agreement as soon as we can,” Johnson said.
Johnson said people could go to the city’s website at www.ci.emporia.va.us to apply for the position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.