The Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville is warning local vendors not to get involved with a potential scam artist who has demanded an $80 fee for entry to a non-existent craft fair to be held on the weekend of Feb. 5 and 6. According to the YMCA, there are no plans for any special event at the facility on those dates.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, someone posted to the Emporia Community Information group on Facebook, soliciting vendors for a “February Community Market Fair”.
In the original post, the mysterious salesperson stated that the vendor fee for two days was $80 and that all payments would be made online.
There were multiple red flags in the post, most notably that the user had only joined the group the very same day they advertised the supposed fair. On their Facebook profile, their job description reads only “Event Best”.
One of the three photos on their page is outright stolen from the Instagram page of popular blogger Michelle Gooris, a.k.a. Dutch Pilot Girl.
Alert commenters caught onto what was happening and warned others to stay away.
“Do not pay online! YMCA knows nothing about this,” wrote local real estate broker Martha Dodd-Slippy.
Kristin Vaughan, Emporia/Greensville YMCA executive director, was equally surprised when she heard people calling to inquire about an event in February that never existed. She also found out that the mysterious user had privately messaged a potential vendor and backed up her statements by using photos copied from the YMCA’s Facebook page.
“I had no idea any of this was happening until this morning when I came to work and multiple people were calling here to ask about it,” said Vaughan. “I told the callers that we were not having an event here and that it must be a scam. One caller said that when she messaged Stephanie, she was told that someone with the last name Peterson at the Y was the event contact. We don’t have anyone with that name working here.”
When Vaughan privately messaged the user to ask them to stop using the YMCA’s name and photos, the user never responded.
“Hopefully, no one paid her any money to reserve a vendor space!” said Vaughan.
