Chowan Basin Soil and Water Conservation District awarded seven hard working and very deserving students’ scholarships to help further their education in natural resource conservation and/or environmental studies.
Five senior high school students received $1,500.00 scholarships and two college freshmen received $1,250.00 scholarships.
Jayden Applewhite, a senior at Southampton Academy, will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall majoring in Ag Engineering, Technology, and Business. He is the son of Brandon and Dr. Anrae Applewhite of Capron.
Ashtyn Dunn, a senior and Co-Valedictorian at Southampton Academy, will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall majoring in Animal & Poultry Science.
She is the daughter of Chris and Shannon Dunn of Emporia.
Harlee Pluta, a senior and Salutatorian of Greensville County High School , will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall majoring in Animal Science. She is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Pluta of Skippers.
Ashby Pope, a senior at Southampton High School, will be attending North Carolina State in the fall majoring in Agricultural Business. He is the son of Jim and Robin Pope of Capron.
Wyatt Roach, a senior at Southampton High School, will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall majoring in Forestry. He is the son of Michael and Sheila Roach of Emporia.
Lane Cross just completed his freshman year at North Carolina State majoring in Field Crop Technology and Ag business. He is the son of Gary and Marguerite Cross of Zuni.
Hunter Rountree just completed his freshman year at Virginia Tech majoring in Agribusiness. He is the son of Brian and Holly Rountree of Newsoms.
Chowan Basin SWCD serves Greensville, Southampton, and Sussex Counties to provide technical assistance for Virginia’s statewide nonpoint source pollution prevention programs with the implementation of the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program with DCR funding and oversight. We offer educational and outreach programs as well.
The local District office currently has three locations; one in each county that it serves. District staff are located at the local Farm Service Agency buildings in Emporia, Courtland, and Sussex.
