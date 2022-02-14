Last week, Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge recognized February as Black History Month in Greensville County during the regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
Woolridge acknowledged the late Garland P. Faison as the first African American to hold elected office in Greensville County. Faison was also the first African American Justice of the Peace and was a Greensville County Board of Supervisors member for 20 years. He was board chairman in 1984.
Faison was also a member of Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 101, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and Elks Lodge No. 1179. He served on the Community Youth Center and Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative board of directors as an elected official.
Woolridge also acknowledged Southside Virginia natives Dr. Charles Drew and Carter G. Woodson. Anyone who has received a blood transfusion can thank Drew. He played a vital role in the development of plasma-blood transfusion. Drew headed the “Blood for Britain” Project credited for saving the lives of many wounded allied soldiers in the Battle of Dunkirk in World War II.
In 1926, Woodson initiated the February observance of Negro History Week. By the 1970s, it expanded into the familiar Black History Month we celebrate today.
Prominent African American citizens have a rich history in Greensville County. On Monday, Woolridge read a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month in Greensville County.
