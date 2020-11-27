The Greensville County Board of Supervisors accepted a bid for the relocation of the Confederate monument from Courthouse Square to the Emporia Cemetery. The bid of $62,300 submitted by Southside Grave & Vault, Inc. was the only bid received by the County during the approved period that began Nov. 9.
The Board voted 4-0 to adopt Resolution #21-69, authorizing the County Attorney to prepare a contract with Southside Grave & Vault for the relocation of the monument.
James Jefferson submitted the proposal on behalf of Southside Grave & Vault. The bid stated that $59,200 would be used for the removal, transport and reinstallation of the monument. In addition, $2,100 was needed to restore the current site of the monument after its removal, and an additional $1,000 was required for “other costs.”
The Board previously agreed to pay the costs associated with relocating the statue and its base, including any costs for “disassembly, moving and re-assembling the structure onto a properly prepared base.”
On Sept. 14, the Board approved the site request for the statue to be relocated to the Emporia Cemetery on Dry Bread Road. The vote was 2-1 with one member abstaining.
