Associates of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center gathered on Earth Day, celebrated April 22, for a special prayer service and to dedicate a dogwood tree in honor of a colleague. Nearly 20 associates gathered outside the ED ambulance bay door entrances for the service.
At the service associates reflected on the call to care and restore the Earth. Prayers centered on gratitude for God’s gift of creation and the call to have the courage to protect our plan. Hospital administrator Kathe Ware in her reflection reminded associates “those who come after us will inherit the outcomes of the ways in which we commit ourselves to restore and care for the world around us.” Staff helped to plant the tree and then Chaplain Steve Kim offered a blessing.
Following the service, prayer cards and 50 tree saplings were distributed to those gathered and staff within the facility. Tree saplings were provided by the Emporia/Greensville County 4H association.
Service and proceedings are part of Bon Secours commitment to develop a sustainable culture through environmental stewardship and partnerships with others to protect the environment and communities’ health now and future generations.
