Democratic candidate and current Virginia state senator Jennifer McClellan will officially succeed the late Donald McEachin in Virginia’s 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a race that was called by the Associated Press less than a half-hour after polls officially closed, voters in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District overwhelmingly elected McClellan over her Republican challenger, Leon Benjamin. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, McClellan has amassed a statewide tally of 80,297 (74.1%) to Benjamin’s 28,241 (25.9%) with nearly all of the votes counted.
This means McClellan will become the first Black woman to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia in the U.S. Congress, making Virginia only the 23rd U.S. state ever to elect a Black woman to Congress. McClellan herself will become only the 28th Black woman so elected.
For McClellan, whose family grew up in the Jim Crow-era South, this achievement carries special meaning.
“My dad told me stories of listening to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s fireside chats and believing the only thing he had to fear was fear itself, until he left his house and realized he had a lot to fear in Jim Crow,” said McClellan during her victory speech. "My parents taught me that, at its best, government is a force for solving problems and helping people and at its worst it’s a force of oppression.”
“We will make this Commonwealth and this country a better place,” she continued.
McClellan has served in the Virginia state Senate since 2017, when she won a special election to replace McEachin, who was vacating his seat after winning election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to this, McClellan had served for a decade in the Virginia House of Representatives, during which time she became the first state delegate to serve while pregnant and give birth while in office.
McClellan also ran for the Democratic candidacy in the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021, but lost out to Terry McAuliffe.
This marks Benjamin’s second defeat in less than five months in his attempt to capture the Fourth District seat. This past November, he was the Republican nominee in the general election against McEachin, which he lost by a nearly two-to-one margin. Just weeks later, on Nov. 28, McEachin succumbed to colorectal cancer, leaving the 4th District seat vacant.
When it came time to hold the special election to fill McEachin’s seat, Benjamin easily secured the Republican nomination in a “firehouse primary” against little competition. McClellan, who had a close relationship with McEachin during their time in the Virginia state legislature, fared much the same in the Democratic firehouse primary in holding off three challengers.
When it came time for the special election, only two localities voted in Benjamin’s favor: Prince George County (53-47) and the city of Colonial Heights (68-32).
Both Greensville County and the city of Emporia followed the trend of the rest of the Commonwealth in leaning toward McClellan. Although Benjamin seemingly led the way in lawn signs in the area by a margin of five-to-one, that did not translate to actual votes come election day.
As of the most recent count, Greensville County leaned toward McClellan by a margin of 1,009 votes to 821 for Benjamin, with one write-in vote. The city of Emporia voted even more heavily in McClellan’s favor, electing her by a margin of 513-269.
As this was a special election early in the year with only one box to tick, this Tuesday’s election did not attract the long lines common to general elections. One precinct in Greensville County attracted as few as 67 total voters over the 13-hour period when the polls were open.
