Two people died Tuesday following a head-on collision on Interstate 95.
Thirty-year old Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, of Richmond, was eluding law enforcement in a 2018 BMW traveling southbound in a northbound lane when he struck a 2011 Lincoln with Connecticut plates head-on. Both Bernard and his female passenger were ejected from the car.
The female passenger, Meloney Vannessa McCormmock, of Queens, New York was killed, and Bernard was flown to the Medical College of Virginia with life-threatening injuries. The female passenger in the 2011 Lincoln, was identified as 36-year-old Melissa R. Dorsett, of New London, Connecticut.
.At approximately 9 p.m. Emporia Police Department Detective R.C. Williams was running stationary radar on Interstate 95 at mile marker 10 in the City of Emporia, when the BMW operated by Bernard went through the radar traveling at a reckless speed of 90 mph in a 70-mph zone. Williams activated his emergency equipment and attempted to make a traffic stop. Bernard stopped his vehicle at mile marker 11 at the bridge and when the detective was approaching the vehicle the driver sped away trying to elude Williams. The detective pursued Bernard on Interstate 95 until the driver turned off his headlights and got off at Exit 17.
Once the vehicle got off on Exit 17 and was unable to navigate a right hand turn on 301, they completed a U-Turn and went back onto the ramp and then proceeded south in the northbound Lane of Interstate 95.
At some point while Bernard was traveling south in the northbound lane he turned his lights off. Williams notified other police units that this vehicle was traveling in an unsafe manner and was attempting to block traffic from Exit 13 North.
Williams continued to travel southbound in the northbound lane trying to illuminate the roadway to alert traffic that there was a vehicle traveling in front of him in a reckless and negligent manner. Williams lost sight of Bernard’s vehicle and as he continued to drive, he observed that Bernard’s BMW was involved in a motor vehicle collision with another vehicle that was heading north. As a result of the motor vehicle collision, female passengers in both vehicles were killed as a result of their injuries, while the suspect was transported by helicopter to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond and the other driver was transported by The Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad to the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center and later flown to MCV in Richmond.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, while the EPD is investigating the reckless driving and eluding.
As with all Police related pursuits the EPD will be conducting an Administrative Review and investigation in accordance with Emporia EPD policies and procedures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.