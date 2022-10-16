Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
Shelly has recently participated in the 60th Annual Peanut Festival Parade. She also attended National Night Out, sharing her story with some of the community members. She is looking forward to other community events throughout the month of October as it is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Any community partners, businesses and/or private individuals who may be interested in having Shelly to speak at your event(s) or becoming a sponsor to Shelly as she journeys on to the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant, may contact her directly at ss_jae@yahoo.com or the Ms. Full-Figured Virgina Co-Founder & Director, Mrs. Purusha Jones-Shearin at msfullfiguredva@gmail.com.
