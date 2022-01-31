A month and a half after the program began, Emporia’s “Shop Local” gift card program completely sold out of its inventory of 2,500 cards on Wednesday. The sale of gift cards was due to end two days later whether or not they sold out.
The “Shop Local” program was conceived in late 2021 as an effort to aid local small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $25,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act went toward financing the scheme. Each card had a value of $20, but cost only $10 to purchase. A five-card purchase limit was imposed to make sure the gift cards reached as many people as possible.
At least 30 local businesses participated in the first round of the program. These range from local restaurants (Fo Sho Sports Bar & Grille, Fork in the Road, Pino’s Pizza) to beauty supply stores (So Addictive Boutique, K&C Beauty Shop, Uptown Beauty) to auto repair shops (Main Street Auto, O’Berry’s Service Center) and many more.
The first run of the “Shop Local” program left 1,086 unsold cards out of 2,500, which led to some debate over what to do with the remainder. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, officials approved a second round of the “Shop Local” program, and a new batch of local businesses who hadn’t taken part in the first round signed up.
Now that the cards have all sold out, the participating businesses stand to make a total of $50,000, while the purchasing customers, once they take advantage of their cards, will have saved a combined $25,000.
Those who purchased their cards during the second round of sales have until March 7 to use them before they expire.
