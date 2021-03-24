SUSSEX — On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police was called upon to investigate two major accidents on Interstate 95, which caused the roadway/lane to be closed for several hours.
At approximately 3:11 a.m., the driver of a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer, Darrell Phillips, was traveling southbound Interstate 95,when he ran off the roadway, struck the guardrail, entered the median and overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, at the 31 mile marker. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle but escaped uninjured. Phillips, 53 YOA, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.
Shortly after the accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, a single vehicle accident occured in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 28 mile marker. The driver of a 2005 Nissan Titan, Christopher Smidt, was pulling an enclosed trailer carrying two Harley Davidson motorcycles, when he ran off the roadway and into the Nottoway River. Smidt and his passenger were able to exit the vehicle prior to it being submerged completely into the river. Both occupants were uninjured from the crash. The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team were called to assist in recovering the vehicles from the water.
Smidt is from New Jersey and the investigation is on-going.
