After receiving a letter of intent to deny license renewal from the Department of Social Services back in August and operating on a provisional license, Fillmore Place is now shutting down and must re-house its residents.
A report on The Virginia Department of Social Services previously revealed continued failures, employee reports and pictures of residents living in horrid conditions that included mold, decay, garbage all over the facility and an enormous bed bug problem. Inadequate record-keeping and paperwork for both staff and residents was also noted such as, no prescriptions for the medications that some residents were taking could not be found in their records. People were taking some of their prescriptions without a diagnosis, a condition, or any other justification in the records. Sheets and comforters were stained and ripped covering the bedbug infested mattresses in numerous rooms, some rooms had no mattresses at all. Licensing staff found that the bathrooms were inaccessible in several room. In one room, a dresser was in front of the bathroom door. In two others, the door was nailed shut. The bathrooms were in states of disrepair or plainly unusable in most circumstances, slick with urine and water and sometimes covered in fecal matter. Broken and rusted toilets, missing doorknobs and more were detailed throughout the report.
The official denial of the facility's license renewal leaves the facility responsible to find its 80 plus residents a new home. Residents are from Petersburg; others have come from other counties across Virginia. The owners have 15 days to appeal the decision. If they do appeal, a conference will be held to discuss their appeal. After the conference, the licensing department will issue an official decision within 90 days
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.